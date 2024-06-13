Kansas City Police investigating overnight homicide near 55th and Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police are investigating a homicide near East 55th and Prospect Avenue.

Police say they were called to East 55th Street and 71 Highway just before midnight on a reported person with a weapon.

While they were on the way, police say they received several 911 calls about a shooting at a business near East 55th and Prospect.

When they arrived, they found an adult man inside a vehicle who was unresponsive and had been shot.

Police say he died on the scene.

Their preliminary investigation indicates there was an interaction between an unknown number of people that led to gunfire.

Police say a person of interest has not been identified and no one is in custody.

