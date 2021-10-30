Kansas City police investigating Saturday morning homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Saturday morning.
According to KCPD public information officer Donna Drake, officers first responded to the area of Troost Avenue and E 43rd Street on reports of a shots fired at around 2:47 a.m.
Upon arrival, officers located a crime scene and several gun shell casings.
Shortly after, a victim arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds. They later died at the hospital.
KCPD said it believes the two incidents are connected.
No information on a suspect was immediately available.
This marked the 129th homicide in KCMO in 2021.
