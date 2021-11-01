Kansas City Police investigating shooting in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say one person was shot around 2:20 a.m. in Westport.

Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital.

The extent of their injuries is not known.

Police say it happened in the area of 40th Terrace and Pennsylvania.

There have been no arrests in this case and no suspect information has been released.

