Kansas City police investigating shooting near 58th, Forest Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 27-year-old man was critically injured after being shot in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday evening.

HAPPENING NOW: Dispatch confirmed another shooting at 5835 Forest Avenue.



Here’s a look at the active scene from 59th & Forest.@41actionnews pic.twitter.com/4sRqjrBc7e — JuYeon Kim (@JuYeonKimTV) June 5, 2021

The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Forest Avenue around 6 p.m.

KCPD said the man was walking when a car pulled up next to him and shot him.

The department is following a few leads on potential suspects in the shooting.

