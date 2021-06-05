Kansas City police investigating shooting near 58th, Forest Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 27-year-old man was critically injured after being shot in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday evening.
HAPPENING NOW: Dispatch confirmed another shooting at 5835 Forest Avenue.— JuYeon Kim (@JuYeonKimTV) June 5, 2021
Here’s a look at the active scene from 59th & Forest.@41actionnews pic.twitter.com/4sRqjrBc7e
The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Forest Avenue around 6 p.m.
KCPD said the man was walking when a car pulled up next to him and shot him.
The department is following a few leads on potential suspects in the shooting.
