Kansas City police investigating shooting near 58th, Forest Avenue

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
One person suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 5800 block of Forest Avenue.
Posted at 6:54 PM, Jun 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-05 21:12:00-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 27-year-old man was critically injured after being shot in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday evening.

The shooting happened in the 5800 block of Forest Avenue around 6 p.m.

KCPD said the man was walking when a car pulled up next to him and shot him.

The department is following a few leads on potential suspects in the shooting.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the 41 Action News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the 41 Action News Mug Shot Policy.

