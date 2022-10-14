Watch Now
Kansas City police investigating suspicious death in 6200 block of Tracy Avenue

Darryl Forte'/Jackson County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 8:00 PM, Oct 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-13 21:33:40-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating the death of a man Thursday night on the city's east side.

According to KCPD, the incident happened in the 6200 block of Tracy Avenue.

At around 5 p.m., officers responded to a medical call involving an unresponsive man.

Some of the circumstances were suspicious to investigators, so homicide detectives were called to conduct a suspicious death investigation.

No other information surrounding the incident were immediately available.


