Kansas City police open homicide investigation after finding man dead inside vehicle

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead inside a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of Montgall Avenue at around 3 p.m. on a keep the peace call regarding a vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, they located 23-year-old Adam Blackstock inside.

Based on evidence at the scene, the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816)-474-8477.

