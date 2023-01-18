Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Kansas City police open homicide investigation after finding man dead inside vehicle

crime scene tape police line generic
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 4:42 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 17:42:41-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a homicide after finding a man dead inside a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of Montgall Avenue at around 3 p.m. on a keep the peace call regarding a vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, they located 23-year-old Adam Blackstock inside.

Based on evidence at the scene, the incident is now being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline at (816)-474-8477.


Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.