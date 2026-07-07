Kansas City police purchasing supervisor helps save choking woman at World Cup match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department staffer helped save a woman’s life at a recent World Cup match.

KCPD said purchasing supervisor Tony Rizzo was at the Algeria vs. Austria group stage match at Kansas City Stadium when he came upon a woman hunched over.

He said her face was red, and when he asked if she was choking, she nodded.

Rizzo began the Heimlich maneuver and asked a bystander to seek help.

He was successful in dislodging a shrimp from the woman’s airway so she could breathe again.

“I’m just glad I was there,” Rizzo said in a KCPD social media post about the incident.

While Rizzo had received training on the maneuver years ago, the World Cup match was his first attempt.

“Not all lifesavers wear badges at KCPD,” the police department said.

Rizzo has been with the department for 26 years.

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