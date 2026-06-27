Kansas City World Cup Day 17 | Excitement builds for Algeria vs. Austria match in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Soccer fans and Kansas Citians are gearing up to watch Algeria take on Austria on Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Group J stage match kicks off at 9 p.m. at Kansas City Stadium.

On Friday, fans from Austria descended on FIFA Fan Fest to get a taste of the action before Saturday's match.

Austrian fans descend on Fan Fest and local Austrian restaurant ahead of World Cup match in Kansas City

Over in Lawrence, Kansas, Algerian fans and residents gathered Friday to celebrate their World Cup team — showing off the connection that has been built between the community and Algerian fans.

Algeria fans and Lawrence locals forge lasting bond during World Cup in Kansas City

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 , Day 5 , Day 6 , Day 7 , Day 8 , Day 9 , Day 10 , Day 12 , Day 13 , Day 14, Day 15 , Day 16 )

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Today's Matches

9 p.m. - Algeria vs. Austria (FS1); Kansas City Stadium GROUP J

4 p.m. - Panama vs. England (FOX); New York/New Jersey Stadium GROUP L

4 p.m. - Croatia vs. Ghana (FS1); Philadelphia Stadium GROUP L

6:30 p.m. - Colombia vs. Portugal (FOX); Miami Stadium GROUP K

6:30 p.m. - Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan (FS1); Atlanta Stadium GROUP K

9 p.m. - Jordan vs. Argentina (FOX); Dallas Stadium GROUP J

Fan Fest Hours

3 p.m. to midnight

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

3:30 to 4 p.m. Sync & Saul Gucci at FIFA Fan Fest

3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sporting KC Youth Clinic at FIFA Fan Fest

6 p.m. to Midnight Silent Disco at FIFA Fan Fest

6 to 6:30 p.m. MAAD at FIFA Fan Fest

8:30 to 9 p.m. MAAD at FIFA Fan Fest

11 p.m. to midnight DJ Gio at FIFA Fan Fest

7 p.m. Rascal Flatts/Country Stampede at Azura Amphitheater

Watch Parties around Kansas City

4 p.m. Panama vs. England at FIFA Fan Fest

6:30 p.m. Columbia vs. Portugal at FIFA Fan Fest

9 p.m. Algeria vs. Austria at FIFA Fan Fest

World Cup Eats

Betty Rae’s Ice Cream is featuring rotating flavor specials during the World Cup, including a Baklava flavor for Algeria, a Sacher torte flavor for Austria and a London Fog flavor for England. There are various locations in the Kansas City area.

For a taste of Argenitna, fans can visit Bueno Aires Restaurant, located at 10919 Johnson Drive in Shawnee, Kansas.

Photo of the Day

Chris Morrison/KSHB Austria Flag

Jake Weller/KSHB Algerian fans celebrate.

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