Kansas City World Cup Day 17 | Excitement builds for Algeria vs. Austria match in KC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Soccer fans and Kansas Citians are gearing up to watch Algeria take on Austria on Saturday night in Kansas City, Missouri.
The Group J stage match kicks off at 9 p.m. at Kansas City Stadium.
On Friday, fans from Austria descended on FIFA Fan Fest to get a taste of the action before Saturday's match.
Over in Lawrence, Kansas, Algerian fans and residents gathered Friday to celebrate their World Cup team — showing off the connection that has been built between the community and Algerian fans.
(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Day 5, Day 6, Day 7, Day 8, Day 9, Day 10, Day 12, Day 13, Day 14, Day 15, Day 16)
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Today's Matches
- 9 p.m. - Algeria vs. Austria (FS1); Kansas City Stadium GROUP J
- 4 p.m. - Panama vs. England (FOX); New York/New Jersey Stadium GROUP L
- 4 p.m. - Croatia vs. Ghana (FS1); Philadelphia Stadium GROUP L
- 6:30 p.m. - Colombia vs. Portugal (FOX); Miami Stadium GROUP K
- 6:30 p.m. - Congo DR vs. Uzbekistan (FS1); Atlanta Stadium GROUP K
- 9 p.m. - Jordan vs. Argentina (FOX); Dallas Stadium GROUP J
Fan Fest Hours
Events and Concerts in Kansas City
- 3:30 to 4 p.m. Sync & Saul Gucci at FIFA Fan Fest
- 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sporting KC Youth Clinic at FIFA Fan Fest
- 6 p.m. to Midnight Silent Disco at FIFA Fan Fest
- 6 to 6:30 p.m. MAAD at FIFA Fan Fest
- 8:30 to 9 p.m. MAAD at FIFA Fan Fest
- 11 p.m. to midnight DJ Gio at FIFA Fan Fest
- 7 p.m. Rascal Flatts/Country Stampede at Azura Amphitheater
Watch Parties around Kansas City
- 4 p.m. Panama vs. England at FIFA Fan Fest
- 6:30 p.m. Columbia vs. Portugal at FIFA Fan Fest
- 9 p.m. Algeria vs. Austria at FIFA Fan Fest
World Cup Eats
Betty Rae’s Ice Cream is featuring rotating flavor specials during the World Cup, including a Baklava flavor for Algeria, a Sacher torte flavor for Austria and a London Fog flavor for England. There are various locations in the Kansas City area.
For a taste of Argenitna, fans can visit Bueno Aires Restaurant, located at 10919 Johnson Drive in Shawnee, Kansas.
Photo of the Day
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