World Cup Day 9 | Watch parties galore across Kansas City as USA back in action

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You know how soccer players plead to the referee to call a foul? Should you do that to get away from work today to watch USA play Australia at 2 p.m. in the World Cup?

If you make that decision, there are plenty of watch parties across Kansas City to take in the game (scroll below).

On Saturday, Ecuador is set to battle Curaçao in their second group-stage match at 7 p.m. at Kansas City Stadium.

Fans from both countries arrived on Thursday, and the theme was festive.

Curaçao fans arrive in Kansas City ahead of FIFA World Cup 26 match against Ecuador

In yesterday's update, we noted that the English National Team was set to make an appearance at the Royals vs Cardinals game at Kauffman Stadium.

England manager Thomas Tuchel threw out the first pitch, and team captain Harry Kane fielded questions from the media.

English striker Harry Kane attends Royals game

Team England manager Thomas Tuchel throws out first pitch at Kansas City Royals game

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 , Day 5 , Day 6 , Day 7 , Day 8 )

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Today's Matches

2 p.m. - USA vs Australia (FOX); Seattle Stadium GROUP D

vs Australia (FOX); Seattle Stadium GROUP D 5 p.m. - Scotland vs Morocco (FOX) Boston Stadium GROUP C

7:30 p.m. - Brazil vs Haiti (FOX) Philadelphia Stadium GROUP C

10 p.m. - Türkiye vs Paraguay (FS1) San Francisco Bay Area Stadium GROUP D

Fan Fest Hours

Noon to 8 p.m.

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

Watch Parties around Kansas City

World Cup Eats

2 p.m. - USA vs Australia

Gram & Dun, 600 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64112 https://www.gramanddun.com/ (USA)

7:30 p.m. - Brazil vs Haiti

Taste of Brazil Restaurant & Bar, 21 E. Third St., Kansas City, MO 64106 https://www.tasteofbrazilkc.com/ (Brazil)

Photo of the Day

It's not often Kansas City International Airport welcomes a Boeing 737 Max 9 from Curaçao, but Thursday was one of those days.

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva was there to take in the arrival.

KSHB A Curaçao fan talks with KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva on Thursday, June 18, 2026, after arriving at Kansas City International Airport in Kansas City, Missouri.

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