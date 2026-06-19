World Cup Day 9 | Watch parties galore across Kansas City as USA back in action

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You know how soccer players plead to the referee to call a foul? Should you do that to get away from work today to watch USA play Australia at 2 p.m. in the World Cup?
If you make that decision, there are plenty of watch parties across Kansas City to take in the game (scroll below).
On Saturday, Ecuador is set to battle Curaçao in their second group-stage match at 7 p.m. at Kansas City Stadium.
Fans from both countries arrived on Thursday, and the theme was festive.
In yesterday's update, we noted that the English National Team was set to make an appearance at the Royals vs Cardinals game at Kauffman Stadium.
England manager Thomas Tuchel threw out the first pitch, and team captain Harry Kane fielded questions from the media.
(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Day 5, Day 6, Day 7, Day 8)
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Today's Matches
- 2 p.m. - USA vs Australia (FOX); Seattle Stadium GROUP D
- 5 p.m. - Scotland vs Morocco (FOX) Boston Stadium GROUP C
- 7:30 p.m. - Brazil vs Haiti (FOX) Philadelphia Stadium GROUP C
- 10 p.m. - Türkiye vs Paraguay (FS1) San Francisco Bay Area Stadium GROUP D
Fan Fest Hours
Events and Concerts in Kansas City
- Noon to 1 p.m. Tiberias at FIFA Fan Fest
- 1 to 1:30 p.m. KC Rumble & KC Cheerleaders at FIFA Fan Fest
- 1:30 to 2 p.m. Tech N9ne at FIFA Fan Fest
- 4 to 5 p.m. DJ Malski at FIFA Fan Fest
- 5 to 6:15 p.m. Flo Rida at FIFA Fan Fest
- 6:15 to 6:45 p.m. Ecuador El Bandarazo at FIFA Fan Fest
- 6:45 to 8 p.m. DJ Malski at FIFA Fan Fest
- 7 p.m. Ecuador Welcome Party at Rock Island Bridge
- 8 p.m. Weird Al Yankovic at Morton Amphitheater
Watch Parties around Kansas City
- 11 a.m. - Cleats and Beats in Kearney, Missouri
- 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. Current Landing Watch Party at Current Landing
- 2 p.m. Watch Party at 18th and Vine District in Kansas City
- 2 p.m. Watch Party at Kick it in Kansas City, Kansas
- 2 p.m. Soccer Summer Celebration in Overland Park
- 2 p.m. Watch Party at Power and Light District
- 2 p.m. JoCo Watch Party at Theater in the Park in Shawnee
- 2 p.m. - GOooal North KC watch Party at Jesse James Park in Kearney, Missouri
- 2 p.m. USA vs Australia at FIFA Fan Fest
- 5 p.m. - KC Crossroads Night Market in Kansas City, Missouri
- 6 p.m. Goal! Lee’s Summit Futbol Friday at Green Street Market
World Cup Eats
2 p.m. - USA vs Australia
Gram & Dun, 600 Ward Parkway, Kansas City, MO 64112 https://www.gramanddun.com/ (USA)
7:30 p.m. - Brazil vs Haiti
Taste of Brazil Restaurant & Bar, 21 E. Third St., Kansas City, MO 64106 https://www.tasteofbrazilkc.com/ (Brazil)
Photo of the Day
It's not often Kansas City International Airport welcomes a Boeing 737 Max 9 from Curaçao, but Thursday was one of those days.
KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva was there to take in the arrival.
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