FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 6 | Kansas City hosts Argentina vs Algeria

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We have prepared for this day for years.
At 8 p.m. tonight, Kansas City will host the defending FIFA World Cup champion Argentina and Lionel Messi as the team starts its title defense against Algeria.
You won’t need a doctor’s note to skip work to watch the match at Kansas City Stadium (ahem, Arrowhead), but you might want to call in anyway to celebrate before the game.
Argentina and Algeria fans were everywhere across Kansas City and Lawrence on Monday night, with Argentina fans gathering at a Banderazo at Mill Creek Park at the Country Club Plaza.
In addition to their home base in Lawrence, Algeria fans staked claim outside Kansas City Union Station and along Grand Boulevard.
And if soccer isn't your thing? Paul Simon is playing tonight at Starlight Theater.
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(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Day 5)
Today's Matches
- 8 p.m. - Argentina vs Algeria (FOX); Kansas City Stadium GROUP J
- 2 p.m. - France vs Senegal (FOX); New York/New Jersey Stadium GROUP I
- 5 p.m. - Iraq vs Norway (FOX); Boston Stadium GROUP I
- 11 p.m. - Austria vs Jordan (FS1); San Francisco Bay Area Stadium GROUP J
Fan Fest Hours
Events and Concerts in Kansas City
- 1 to 2 p.m. SirQueen & Kay Fan at FIFA Fan Fest
- 4 to 5 p.m. Summer Breeze at FIFA Fan Fest
- 7 to 8 p.m. Summer Breeze at FIFA Fan Fest
- 8 p.m. Paul Simon at Starlight Theater
Watch Parties around Kansas City
- 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. World Cup Match Day at 18th and Vine District
- 2 p.m. France vs Senegal at FIFA Fan Fest
- 4 p.m. World Cup on the Plaza Pitch at the Country Club Plaza
- 5 p.m. Norway vs Iraq at FIFA Fan Fest
- 6:30 p.m. Argentina vs Algeria at Memorial Hall in Kansas City, Kansas
- 8 p.m. Argentina vs Algeria at Kansas City Power and Light
- 8 p.m. Argentina vs Algeria at Central Bank Sporting Complex, KCMO
- 8 p.m. Argentina vs Algeria at Theatre in the Park in Johnson County, Kansas
- 8 p.m. Argentina vs Algeria at Leawood Park Pace
- 8 p.m. Argentina vs Algeria at Current Landing
- 8 p.m. Argentina vs Algeria at FIFA Fan Fest
World Cup Eats
8 p.m. - Argentina vs Algeria
Los Hornos Argentinian Flavors, 10004 NW Executive Hills Boulevard,
Kansas City, MO 64153 https://www.facebook.com/loshornoskansascity/ (Argentina)
Algerian Delights, 12108 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, KS 66215
https://www.algerian-delights.com/ (Algeria)
2 p.m. - France vs Senegal
Le Fou Frog, 400 E. 5th St., Kansas City, MO 64106
https://www.lefoufrog.com/dinner-menu (France)
5 p.m. - Iraq vs Norway
Al Deera Mediterranean Grill, 6433 N. Prospect Ave., Gladstone, MO 64119
https://www.al-deeramediterraneangrill.com/ (Iraq)
Au Marché, the European Market, 931 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, KS 66044 https://aumarche.com/ (Market that sells Scandinavian snacks)
11 p.m. - Austria vs Jordan
Grünauer, 101 W. 22nd St., Kansas City, MO 64108
https://grunauerkc.com/ (Austria)
Queen Sweets & Bakery, 4107 N. Cherry St., Suite C, Kansas City, MO 64116
https://www.queensweetsandbakerytogo.com/ (Jordan)
Photo of the Day
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