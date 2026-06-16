FIFA World Cup 2026 Day 6 | Kansas City hosts Argentina vs Algeria

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We have prepared for this day for years.

At 8 p.m. tonight, Kansas City will host the defending FIFA World Cup champion Argentina and Lionel Messi as the team starts its title defense against Algeria.

You won’t need a doctor’s note to skip work to watch the match at Kansas City Stadium (ahem, Arrowhead), but you might want to call in anyway to celebrate before the game.

Argentina and Algeria fans were everywhere across Kansas City and Lawrence on Monday night, with Argentina fans gathering at a Banderazo at Mill Creek Park at the Country Club Plaza.

In addition to their home base in Lawrence, Algeria fans staked claim outside Kansas City Union Station and along Grand Boulevard.

Fabian Rosales/KSHB Algerians gathered Monday night, June 15, 2026, outside of the Power and Light District in Kansas City, Missouri, ahead of the country's 2026 FIFA World Cup match against Argentina at Kansas City Stadium.

Sam Hartle/KSHB 41 Argentina banderazo

And if soccer isn't your thing? Paul Simon is playing tonight at Starlight Theater.

—

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 , Day 5 )



Today's Matches

8 p.m. - Argentina vs Algeria (FOX); Kansas City Stadium GROUP J

2 p.m. - France vs Senegal (FOX); New York/New Jersey Stadium GROUP I

5 p.m. - Iraq vs Norway (FOX); Boston Stadium GROUP I

11 p.m. - Austria vs Jordan (FS1); San Francisco Bay Area Stadium GROUP J

Fan Fest Hours

1 to 10 p.m.

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

Watch Parties around Kansas City

World Cup Eats

8 p.m. - Argentina vs Algeria

Los Hornos Argentinian Flavors, 10004 NW Executive Hills Boulevard,

Kansas City, MO 64153 https://www.facebook.com/loshornoskansascity/ (Argentina)

Algerian Delights, 12108 W. 87th St. Parkway, Lenexa, KS 66215

https://www.algerian-delights.com/ (Algeria)

2 p.m. - France vs Senegal

Le Fou Frog, 400 E. 5th St., Kansas City, MO 64106

https://www.lefoufrog.com/dinner-menu (France)

5 p.m. - Iraq vs Norway

Al Deera Mediterranean Grill, 6433 N. Prospect Ave., Gladstone, MO 64119

https://www.al-deeramediterraneangrill.com/ (Iraq)

Au Marché, the European Market, 931 Massachusetts St., Lawrence, KS 66044 https://aumarche.com/ (Market that sells Scandinavian snacks)

11 p.m. - Austria vs Jordan

Grünauer, 101 W. 22nd St., Kansas City, MO 64108

https://grunauerkc.com/ (Austria)

Queen Sweets & Bakery, 4107 N. Cherry St., Suite C, Kansas City, MO 64116

https://www.queensweetsandbakerytogo.com/ (Jordan)

Photo of the Day

Sam Hartle/KSHB Argentina fans gathered for a Banderazo on Monday, June 15, 2026, at Mill Creek Park at the Country Club Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri.

—