Day after | Kansas City ready for more as FIFA World Cup 2026 enters Day 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans have known for years the magic that rests within Arrowhead Stadium. The world now knows too.
Tuesday was full tilt in FIFA's World Cup 2026, with the game's biggest stars scoring multiple goals in matches across the United States.
The action continues Wednesday, when England, which has its base camp at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri, launches its 2026 World Cup bid vs Croatia at 3 p.m. from Dallas Stadium.
FIFA Fan Fest Kansas City takes a couple of days off today and Thursday.
(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Day 5, Day 6)
—
Today's Matches
- Noon - Portugal vs Congo DR (FOX); Houston Stadium GROUP K
- 3 p.m. - England vs Croatia (FOX); Dallas Stadium GROUP L
- 6 p.m. - Ghana vs Panama (FS1); Toronto Stadium GROUP L
- 9 p..m - Uzbekistan vs Colombia (FS1); Mexico City Stadium GROUP K
Fan Fest Hours
OFF DAY
Events and Concerts in Kansas City
7:30 p.m. Don Toliver at T-Mobile Center
World Cup Eats
3 p.m. - England vs Croatia
Brit Boy Street Food, 900 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO 64118
https://britboystreetfood.com/ (England)
Strawberry Hill Baking Company, 801 N. Meadowbrook Drive, Olathe, KS 66062
https://strawberryhill.com/visit-our-store/ (Croatia)
9 p.m. - Uzbekistan vs Colombia
Santana's Sazon, 808 N. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, KS 66061
https://www.santanassazon.com/ (Latin American restaurant that serves Colombian specialties)
Photo of the Day
—
Don't see your event or see an error? Email us.