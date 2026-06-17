Day after | Kansas City ready for more as FIFA World Cup 2026 enters Day 7

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs fans have known for years the magic that rests within Arrowhead Stadium. The world now knows too.

Tuesday was full tilt in FIFA's World Cup 2026, with the game's biggest stars scoring multiple goals in matches across the United States.

The action continues Wednesday, when England, which has its base camp at Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri, launches its 2026 World Cup bid vs Croatia at 3 p.m. from Dallas Stadium.

FIFA Fan Fest Kansas City takes a couple of days off today and Thursday.

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 , Day 5 , Day 6 )

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Today's Matches

Noon - Portugal vs Congo DR (FOX); Houston Stadium GROUP K

3 p.m. - England vs Croatia (FOX); Dallas Stadium GROUP L

vs Croatia (FOX); Dallas Stadium GROUP L 6 p.m. - Ghana vs Panama (FS1); Toronto Stadium GROUP L

9 p..m - Uzbekistan vs Colombia (FS1); Mexico City Stadium GROUP K

Fan Fest Hours

OFF DAY

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

7:30 p.m. Don Toliver at T-Mobile Center

World Cup Eats

3 p.m. - England vs Croatia

Brit Boy Street Food, 900 NE Vivion Road, Kansas City, MO 64118

https://britboystreetfood.com/ (England)

Strawberry Hill Baking Company, 801 N. Meadowbrook Drive, Olathe, KS 66062

https://strawberryhill.com/visit-our-store/ (Croatia)

9 p.m. - Uzbekistan vs Colombia

Santana's Sazon, 808 N. Ridgeview Road, Olathe, KS 66061

https://www.santanassazon.com/ (Latin American restaurant that serves Colombian specialties)

Photo of the Day

Reed Hoffmann/AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann General view during the pregame ceremony before the World Cup Group J soccer match between Argentina and Algeria in Kansas City, Mo., Tuesday, June 16, 2026. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

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