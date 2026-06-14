What you need to know for Day 4 of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sunday is a big day for countries that have ties to Kansas City's hosting of four base camp teams and the playing of group stage matches.

The Netherlands, which is practicing at the Kansas City Current's practice facilities in Riverside, take the pitch for the first time this World Cup at 3 p.m. against Japan in Dallas.

Three countries that play matches in Kansas City later in the group stage, Curaçao, Ecuador and Tunisia, are also in action.

It's Purina Dog Day at KC Fan Fest, which opens at 11 a.m.

If you missed it late Saturday night, Jackson County prosecutors charged two Texas men who were hired to drive Team England's gear from Florida to Kansas City for receiving $18,000 worth of stolen team gear. You can read more here.

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Today's Matches

Noon - Germany vs Curaçao (FOX); Houston Stadium GROUP E

(FOX); Houston Stadium GROUP E 3 p.m. - Netherlands vs Japan (FOX); Dallas Stadium GROUP F

vs Japan (FOX); Dallas Stadium GROUP F 6 p.m. - Ivory Coast vs Ecuador (FS1); Philadelphia Stadium GROUP E

(FS1); Philadelphia Stadium GROUP E 9 p.m. - Sweden vs Tunisia (FS1); Monterrey Stadium

Fan Fest Hours

11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

Watch Parties around Kansas City

Noon - Germany vs Curacao at FIFA Fan Fest

3 p.m. - Netherlands vs Japan at FIFA Fan Fest

World Cup Eats

NOON - Germany vs Curaçao

Island Spice, 10 W. 39th St,, Kansas City, MO 64111

https://www.islandspicekc.com/ (Not specifically a Curaçao spot but it is a Caribbean restaurant)

Affäre, 1911 Main St., Kansas City, MO 64108

https://www.affarekc.com/ (German)

3PM - Netherlands vs Japan

Sama Zama, 3906 Central St., Kansas City, MO 64111

http://samakc.com/ (Japan)

6PM - Ivory Coast vs Ecuador

Fannie's West African Cuisine, 4105 Troost Ave., Kansas City, MO 64110

https://www.facebook.com/TastyAfricanCuisine/ (West African restaurant)

Empanada Madness, 2450 Grand Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64108

https://empanadamadnesskc.com/ (Venezuelan/South American restaurant – not specifically Ecuadorian but empanadas are popular there)

9PM - Sweden vs Tunisia

IKEA Swedish Restaurant & Bistro, 6000 IKEA Way, Merriam, KS 66202

https://www.ikea.com/us/en/stores/merriam/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=map_r&utm_content=merriam#d9cc1ef0-54cf-11ed-8f4d-3b5a57086a78 (Sweden)

Zaina Mediterranean Cuisine & Catering, 2450 Grand Boulevard #124, Kansas City, MO 64108 https://www.orderzainacafe.com/ (Tunisia – owner is from Tunisia)

Photo of the Day

Fernanda Silva/KSHB

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