What you need to know for Day 3 of FIFA World Cup 2026 in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Soccer fans are in store for a treat on Saturday, as the number of matches expands to four and spans nearly 12 hours.

The United States is riding high after a 4-1 World Cup opener victory over Paraguay from Los Angeles Stadium.

FIFA Fan Fest is open for the third straight day, with gates opening at 2 p.m.

There is the potential for some storms on Saturday. KC2026, the group organizing FIFA Fan Fest, says they are working closely with the National Weather Service and will keep fans up to date about any impacts.

Meanwhile, Kansas City will finally welcome its fourth and final base camp team around 1 p.m. when England arrives. Team England is staying at the Inn at Meadowbrook in Prairie Village and training at the Swope Soccer Village in Kansas City, Missouri.

There was some drama involving Team England Friday night when reports surfaced that the team's gear may have been stolen en route from Florida to Kansas City.

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Today's Matches

2 p.m. - Qatar vs Switzerland (FOX); San Francisco Stadium GROUP B

5 p.m. - Brazil vs Morocco (FOX); New York/New Jersey Stadium GROUP C

8 p.m. - Haiti vs Scotland (FOX); Boston Stadium GROUP C

11 p.m. - Australia vs Türkiye (FS1) Vancouver Stadium GROUP D

Fan Fest Hours

2 to 10 p.m.

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

Watch Parties around Kansas City

World Cup Eats

Any fans interested in trying food from the countries competing in matches today, check out the Kansas City-area restaurants below.

For a taste of Brazil, Em Chamas Brazilian Grill is a popular spot in Kansas City, Missouri, located at 6101 NW 63rd Terrace. The restaurant will also be hosting a watch party for Brazil's match tomorrow, followed by a Brazilian Carnaval — tickets are required.

While there isn't a dedicated Moroccan restaurant in the metro, Moroccan food has Mediterranean influences. Fans can check out The Fresh Mediterranean Co., located at 1000 W. 23rd St. in Lawrence, Kansas, for some eats.

Those seeking a Turkish restaurant can try KC Döner at 8750 Penrose Lane, Lenexa, Kansas. The eatery invites the public to "experience the bold flavors of Turkish döner, crafted with the finest ingredients and a modern touch," per its website.

Photo of the Day

This isn't a photo but a video. A really cool video.

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