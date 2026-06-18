FIFA World Cup Day 8 | Kansas City ready to welcome fans from Curaçao, Ecuador

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Thursday marks the beginning of the second set of FIFA World Cup 2026 group stage matches as countries battle to advance to the knockout rounds.

Early this afternoon, we're expecting fans for Kansas City's next match to start arriving. The first of a series of charter flights carrying fans from Curaçao is set to arrive around noon at Kansas City International Airport. You can track the flight here .

The English national team is back in Kansas City after its royal 4-2 victory Wednesday over Croatia in Dallas.

Speaking of royalty, the Kansas City Royals hinted last night they might have something in their crown at tonight's game hosting the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium.

We checked in with the club, and they told us to stay tuned!

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 , Day 5 , Day 6 , Day 7 )

—



Today's Matches

11 a.m. — Czechia vs. South Africa (FOX); Atlanta Stadium GROUP A

2 p.m. — Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina (FOX); Los Angeles Stadium GROUP B

5 p.m. — Canada vs. Qatar (FS1); BC Place Vancouver GROUP B

8 p.m. — Mexico vs. South Korea (FOX); Guadalajara Stadium GROUP A

Fan Fest Hours

No FIFA Fan Fest Kansas City today. Fan Fest is set to resume at noon on Friday.

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

Keep your eyes open — something is bound to pop up!

Watch Parties around Kansas City

Keep your eyes open — something is bound to pop up!

World Cup Eats

11 a.m. — Czechia vs. South Africa

Kolache Factory, 7112 W. 135th St., Overland Park, KS, 66223 or 13103 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Shawnee, KS, 66216

https://kolachefactory.com/ (Czechia)

2 p.m. — Switzerland vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

André's Confiserie Suisse, 5018 Main St., Kansas City, MO, 64112

https://andreschocolates.com/ (Switzerland)

8 p.m. — Mexico vs. South Korea

Taqueria Mexico #2, 5920 Independence Ave., Kansas City, MO 64125

https://taqueriamexicokc.com/ (Mexico)

Kobi Q, 1531 Grand Blvd., Kansas City, MO, 64108

https://kobi-q.com/ (South Korea)

Photo(s) of the Day

You can count on the coolers being well-stocked at St. John's Catholic Club at 414 Barnett Ave. in the Strawberry Hill neighborhood in Kansas City, Kansas, during the World Cup.

That's the main watch party for Kansas City's Croatian community.

Fans packed into the club Wednesday afternoon to see Croatia take on England. While the result may not have been in Croatia's favor, fans continued their traditions.

Jonathan Goede/KSHB Croatian fans packed into St. John's Catholic Club on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas, to watch Croatia take on England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Jonathan Goede/KSHB Croatian fans packed into St. John's Catholic Club on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, in Kansas City, Kansas, to watch Croatia take on England in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

—