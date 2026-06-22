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Kansas City World Cup Day 12 | Watch parties for Argentina, France, Algeria

Dutch Royals WCup Soccer
Ashley Landis/Ed Zurga/AP Photo/Ashley Landis/Ed Zurga
In this combo image, from left, Netherlands King Willem-Alexander, Queen Máxima and Princess Ariane, top image, attend the World Cup soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden in Houston; and the World Cup soccer match between Ecuador and Curacao in Kansas City, Mo., bottom image, both on Saturday, June 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis, top; Ed Zurga, bottom)
Dutch Royals WCup Soccer
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2026 FIFA World Cup marches on Monday with a slate of four matches, including two matches featuring World Cup favorites Argentina and France.

Fans in Kansas City looking to get to a watch party on a day with cooler temperatures will have lots to choose from throughout the day.

Fan Fest is taking a break today and tomorrow before returning on Wednesday.

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Day 5, Day 6, Day 7, Day 8, Day 9, Day 10)


Today's Matches

  • Noon — Argentina vs. Austria (FOX); Dallas Stadium GROUP J
  • 4 p.m. — France vs. Iraq (FOX); Philadelphia Stadium GROUP I
  • 7 p.m. — Norway vs. Senegal (FOX); New York/New Jersey Stadium GROUP I
  • 10 p.m. — Jordan vs. Algeria (FS1); San Francisco Bay Area Stadium GROUP J

Fan Fest Hours

No festival today

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

Keep your eyes open — something is bound to pop up!

Watch Parties around Kansas City

World Cup Eats

Noon Argentina vs. Austria
Piropos Restaurant, 4141 N. Mulberry Drive, Kansas City, MO, 64116
https://www.piroposkc.com/ (Argentina)

4 p.m. France vs. Iraq
Café Provence, 3936 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS, 66208
https://cafeprovencekc.com/ (France)

Photo of the Day

Fans Sunday Fan Fest.png
FIFA Fan Fest Kansa City is proving to be a hit for fans of all ages, as KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker found out on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

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