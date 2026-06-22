Kansas City World Cup Day 12 | Watch parties for Argentina, France, Algeria

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2026 FIFA World Cup marches on Monday with a slate of four matches, including two matches featuring World Cup favorites Argentina and France.
Fans in Kansas City looking to get to a watch party on a day with cooler temperatures will have lots to choose from throughout the day.
Fan Fest is taking a break today and tomorrow before returning on Wednesday.
(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Day 5, Day 6, Day 7, Day 8, Day 9, Day 10)
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Today's Matches
- Noon — Argentina vs. Austria (FOX); Dallas Stadium GROUP J
- 4 p.m. — France vs. Iraq (FOX); Philadelphia Stadium GROUP I
- 7 p.m. — Norway vs. Senegal (FOX); New York/New Jersey Stadium GROUP I
- 10 p.m. — Jordan vs. Algeria (FS1); San Francisco Bay Area Stadium GROUP J
Fan Fest Hours
No festival today
Events and Concerts in Kansas City
Keep your eyes open — something is bound to pop up!
Watch Parties around Kansas City
- 11 a.m. — Argentina vs. Austria Watch Party at Theater in the Park
- Noon, 4 p.m., 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. — Watch Party at Sporting Park
- Noon, 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. — Current Landing Watch Party at Current Landing
- Noon — Watch Party at Power and Light District
- 4 p.m. — Watch Party at Power and Light District
- 7 p.m. — Watch Party at Power and Light District
World Cup Eats
Noon — Argentina vs. Austria
Piropos Restaurant, 4141 N. Mulberry Drive, Kansas City, MO, 64116
https://www.piroposkc.com/ (Argentina)
4 p.m. — France vs. Iraq
Café Provence, 3936 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS, 66208
https://cafeprovencekc.com/ (France)
Photo of the Day
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