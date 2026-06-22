Kansas City World Cup Day 12 | Watch parties for Argentina, France, Algeria

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2026 FIFA World Cup marches on Monday with a slate of four matches, including two matches featuring World Cup favorites Argentina and France.

Fans in Kansas City looking to get to a watch party on a day with cooler temperatures will have lots to choose from throughout the day.

Fan Fest is taking a break today and tomorrow before returning on Wednesday.

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 , Day 5 , Day 6 , Day 7 , Day 8 , Day 9 , Day 10 )

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Today's Matches

Noon — Argentina vs. Austria (FOX); Dallas Stadium GROUP J

vs. (FOX); Dallas Stadium GROUP J 4 p.m. — France vs. Iraq (FOX); Philadelphia Stadium GROUP I

7 p.m. — Norway vs. Senegal (FOX); New York/New Jersey Stadium GROUP I

10 p.m. — Jordan vs. Algeria (FS1); San Francisco Bay Area Stadium GROUP J

Fan Fest Hours

No festival today

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

Keep your eyes open — something is bound to pop up!

Watch Parties around Kansas City

World Cup Eats

Noon — Argentina vs. Austria

Piropos Restaurant, 4141 N. Mulberry Drive, Kansas City, MO, 64116

https://www.piroposkc.com/ (Argentina)

4 p.m. — France vs. Iraq

Café Provence, 3936 W. 69th Terrace, Prairie Village, KS, 66208

https://cafeprovencekc.com/ (France)

Photo of the Day

Brian Luton/KSHB FIFA Fan Fest Kansa City is proving to be a hit for fans of all ages, as KSHB 41 News reporter Lauren Schwentker found out on Sunday, June 21, 2026.

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