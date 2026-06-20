World Cup Day 10 | Kansas City comes alive hosting 2nd match, watch parties

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been an exceptional FIFA 2026 World Cup so far for the United States.

Kansas City looks to add another chapter to that book on Saturday, as Curaçao takes on Ecuador at 7 p.m. at Kansas City Stadium.

At watch parties across Kansas City on Friday, fans cheered on Team USA to a 2-0 defeat of Australia . That in itself was an accomplishment, clinching the Americans a ticket to the knockout round.

Later Friday, Paraguay, despite being a man short, held on for three points against Türkiye, giving Group D’s top spot to the USA.

In Kansas City, the Ecuador and Curaçao national teams arrived.

Ecuador, Curacao soccer fans partied at FIFA Fan Festival Friday before Saturday's match in Kansas City

Ecuadorians welcomed their team as they arrived at their hotel, the Kansas City Marriott on the Country Club Plaza at the same time Curaçao got its first glimpse of Kansas City Stadium.

KC2026, the organizing committee tasked with overseeing the city’s hosting of six World Cup matches, announced Friday updates to its transportation plan to take effect with Saturday’s match.

Today’s first match should be of interest for Kansas City soccer fans: the Netherlands, which is holding its World Cup base camp in Kansas City, looks to get more points against regional rival Sweden.

The Dutch are set to conclude their group stage play on Thursday, June 25, against Tunisia at Kansas City Stadium.

Speaking of Tunisia, Kansas City soccer fans looking for a preview of Tunisia’s style can get a preview in Saturday’s final match from Monterrey Stadium in Mexico, where Tunisia will square off against Japan at 11 p.m.

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 , Day 5 , Day 6 , Day 7 , Day 8 , Day 9 )

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Today's Matches

7 p.m. - Ecuador vs Curaçao (FS1); Kansas City Stadium GROUP E

Noon - Netherlands vs Sweden (FOX); Houston Stadium GROUP F

- vs Sweden (FOX); Houston Stadium GROUP F 3 p.m. - Germany vs Ivory Coast (FOX); Toronto Stadium GROUP E

11 p.m. - Tunisia vs Japan (FS1); Monterrey Stadium GROUP F

Fan Fest Hours

11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

Watch Parties around Kansas City

World Cup Eats

Noon - Netherlands vs Sweden

IKEA Swedish Restaurant & Bistro, 6000 IKEA Way, Merriam, KS 66202 https://www.ikea.com/us/en/stores/merriam/?utm_source=google&utm_medium=organic&utm_campaign=map_r&utm_content=merriam#d9cc1ef0-54cf-11ed-8f4d-3b5a57086a78 (Sweden)

11 p.m. - Tunisia vs Japan

Jun's, 7660 State Line Road, Prairie Village, KS 66208 https://kansascityjuns.com/ (Japan)

Photo of the Day

Brian Luton/KSHB Ecuadorian fans welcomed their team - and KSHB 41 News reporter Charlie Keegan - to Kansas City on Friday, June 19, 2026.

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