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World Cup | Kansas City fans erupt after USA opening goal vs Australia

Team USA fans at Power and Light erupted early in the match thanks to an own goal by Australia to put the Americans ahead 1-0.
Fans camped out early Friday at the Power and Light District to get a good seat for Team USA's World Cup group stage match against Australia.
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans camped out early Friday at the Power and Light District to get a good seat for Team USA's World Cup group stage match against Australia.

The watch party was one of several planned across Kansas City for USA's second match of the tournament.

RELATED | World Cup Day 9 | Watch parties galore across Kansas City as USA back in action

USA won its first group stage match last week in a 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

Check back for updates.

UPDATE, 3:15 p.m. | KSHB 41 News reporter Tod Palmer is checking in at the watch party at Gaels:

UPDATE, 2:55 p.m. | Team USA takes a 2-0 lead into halftime. Here's the scene at FIFA Fan Fest Kansas City thanks to KSHB 41 News reporter Elyse Schoenig:

UPDATE, 2:45 p.m. | Team USA takes a 2-0 lead!

UPDATE, 2:15 p.m. | Team USA fans at Power and Light erupted early in the match thanks to an own goal by Australia to put the Americans ahead 1-0.

Fans camped out early Friday at the Power and Light District to get a good seat for Team USA's World Cup group stage match against Australia.

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