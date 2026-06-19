World Cup | Kansas City fans erupt after USA opening goal vs Australia

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Fans camped out early Friday at the Power and Light District to get a good seat for Team USA's World Cup group stage match against Australia.

The watch party was one of several planned across Kansas City for USA's second match of the tournament.

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USA won its first group stage match last week in a 4-1 victory over Paraguay.

Check back for updates.

UPDATE, 3:15 p.m. | KSHB 41 News reporter Tod Palmer is checking in at the watch party at Gaels:

UPDATE, 2:55 p.m. | Team USA takes a 2-0 lead into halftime. Here's the scene at FIFA Fan Fest Kansas City thanks to KSHB 41 News reporter Elyse Schoenig:

UPDATE, 2:45 p.m. | Team USA takes a 2-0 lead!

UPDATE, 2:15 p.m. | Team USA fans at Power and Light erupted early in the match thanks to an own goal by Australia to put the Americans ahead 1-0.