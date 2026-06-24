Kansas City World Cup Day 14 | Dutch, Tunisian fans arrive ahead of Thursday match

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It's hard to imagine, but the 2026 FIFA World Cup ramps up even more today through Saturday as teams wrap up group stage play.

It's also set to be a big day in Kansas City, as Dutch and Tunisian fans arrive ahead of Thursday's 6 p.m. match at Kansas City Stadium.

THURSDAY | Dutch soccer fans invite Kansas City to join Orange Walk

Kansas City's base camp teams are all in town, including England, which returned from Boston after a 0-0 draw Tuesday against Ghana.

And a special shout-out to Argentina star Lionel Messi, who turns 39 today. Argentine fans lined up outside the Origin Hotel along Kansas City's riverfront to wish him a happy birthday.

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 , Day 5 , Day 6 , Day 7 , Day 8 , Day 9 , Day 10 , Day 12 , Day 13 )

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Today's Matches

2 p.m. — Switzerland vs. Canada (FOX); BC Place Vancouver GROUP B

2 p.m. — Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Qatar (FS1); Seattle Stadium GROUP B

5 p.m. — Scotland vs. Brazil (FOX); Miami Stadium GROUP C

5 p.m. — Morocco vs. Haiti (FS1); Atlanta Stadium GROUP C

8 p.m. — Czechia vs. Mexico (FOX); Mexico City Stadium GROUP A

8 p.m. — South Africa vs. South Korea (FS1); Monterrey Stadium GROUP A

Fan Fest Hours

4 p.m. to midnight

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

Watch Parties around Kansas City

World Cup Eats

5 p.m. — Scotland vs. Brazil

Geo's Bakery & Market, 12209 S. Strang Line Road, Olathe, KS, 66062

https://www.instagram.com/geosgourmet/ (Brazil)

8 p.m. — Czechia vs. Mexico

Manny's Mexican Restaurant, 207 Southwest Boulevard, Kansas City, MO, 64108

https://www.mannyskc.com/ (Mexico)

8 p.m. — South Africa vs. South Korea

Chosun Korean BBQ, 12611 Metcalf Ave. and 7800 Shawnee Mission Parkway, Overland Park, KS

https://www.chosunkoreanbbq.com/ (South Korea)

Photo of the Day

After leading his team into the knockout round of the FIFA 2026 World Cup, Argentina's Lionel Messi was all smiles on Tuesday as his team returned to their World Cup base camp practice facility in Kansas City, Kansas.

Charlie Riedel/AP Photo/Charlie Riedel Argentina's Lionel Messi walks to training for the the World Cup soccer tournament Tuesday, June 23, 2026, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

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