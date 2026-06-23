Kansas City World Cup Day 13 | Algeria gets key win, setting stage for Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawrence, Kansas, the town that has adopted the Algerian national team during its FIFA 2026 World Cup run, was the place to be Monday night.

Playing in the final match of the day, Algeria found itself in an early hole against Jordan.

But two goals late in the second half pushed Algeria over the top.

Lawrence celebrated.

England, which calls Kansas City its base camp home, is in action at 3 p.m. today against Ghana from Boston Stadium. There are watch parties for that match.

Kansas City's other three base camp teams — Argentina, Netherlands and Algeria — should all be back in town, gearing up for their third and final group stage matches this weekend.

Oh, and if you are interested in the potential quarterfinal game at Kansas City Stadium on July 11? You might want to watch Portugal battle Uzbekistan today at noon.

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 , Day 5 , Day 6 , Day 7 , Day 8 , Day 9 , Day 10 , Day 12 )

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Today's Matches

Noon — Portugal vs. Uzbekistan (FOX); Houston Stadium GROUP K

3 p.m. — England vs. Ghana (FOX); Boston Stadium GROUP L

vs. Ghana (FOX); Boston Stadium GROUP L 6 p.m. — Panama vs. Croatia (FOX); Toronto Stadium GROUP L

9 p.m. — Colombia vs. Congo DR (FS1); Guadalajara Stadium GROUP K

Fan Fest Hours

Fan Fest is off today

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

7 p.m. MGK at Morton Amphitheater

Watch Parties around Kansas City

Photo of the Day

Fateh Guidoum/AP Photo/Fateh Guidoum Algeria fans watch their national team's World Cup Group J soccer match C against Jordan, in Algiers, Algeria, Tuesday, June 23, 2026. (AP Photo/Fateh Guidoum)

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