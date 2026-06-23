Kansas City World Cup Day 13 | Algeria gets key win, setting stage for Saturday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Lawrence, Kansas, the town that has adopted the Algerian national team during its FIFA 2026 World Cup run, was the place to be Monday night.
Playing in the final match of the day, Algeria found itself in an early hole against Jordan.
But two goals late in the second half pushed Algeria over the top.
Lawrence celebrated.
England, which calls Kansas City its base camp home, is in action at 3 p.m. today against Ghana from Boston Stadium. There are watch parties for that match.
Kansas City's other three base camp teams — Argentina, Netherlands and Algeria — should all be back in town, gearing up for their third and final group stage matches this weekend.
Oh, and if you are interested in the potential quarterfinal game at Kansas City Stadium on July 11? You might want to watch Portugal battle Uzbekistan today at noon.
(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1, Day 2, Day 3, Day 4, Day 5, Day 6, Day 7, Day 8, Day 9, Day 10, Day 12)
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Today's Matches
- Noon — Portugal vs. Uzbekistan (FOX); Houston Stadium GROUP K
- 3 p.m. — England vs. Ghana (FOX); Boston Stadium GROUP L
- 6 p.m. — Panama vs. Croatia (FOX); Toronto Stadium GROUP L
- 9 p.m. — Colombia vs. Congo DR (FS1); Guadalajara Stadium GROUP K
Fan Fest Hours
Fan Fest is off today
Events and Concerts in Kansas City
7 p.m. MGK at Morton Amphitheater
Watch Parties around Kansas City
- Noon, 3 p.m. 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. — Current Landing Watch Party at Current Landing
- 3 p.m. — England vs. Ghana Watch Party at Grandview Amphitheater
- 3 p.m. — England vs. Ghana Watch Party at Theater in the Park
- 3 p.m. — England vs. Ghana Watch Party at Power and Light District
Photo of the Day
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