UPDATES | FIFA Fan Fest Kansas City opens early as sea of orange takes over

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — OK, that was fun. Really fun.

Day 15 of the FIFA World Cup in Kansas City got off to an incredible (orange) start as more than 22,000 people packed downtown Kansas City, Missouri, for an oranje march down Grand Boulevard.

You can read our coverage and watch videos from earlier .

Attention now focuses to Thursday afternoon and evening.

Originally set to open at 1 p.m., FIFA Fan Fest opened at noon to accommodate fans from the Orange Walk.

At 6 p.m., the Netherlands is set to square off against Tunisia at Kansas City Stadium.

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 , Day 5 , Day 6 , Day 7 , Day 8 , Day 9 , Day 10 , Day 12 , Day 13 , Day 14 )

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Today's Matches

6 p.m - Tunisia vs Netherlands (FOX); Kansas City Stadium GROUP F

3 p.m. - Ecuador vs Germany (FOX); New York/New Jersey Stadium GROUP E

vs Germany (FOX); New York/New Jersey Stadium GROUP E 3 p.m. - Curaçao vs Ivory Coast (FS1); Philadelphia Stadium GROUP E

vs Ivory Coast (FS1); Philadelphia Stadium GROUP E 6 p.m. - Japan vs Sweden (FS1); Dallas Stadium GROUP F

9 p.m. - Türkiye vs USA (FOX); Los Angeles Stadium GROUP D

(FOX); Los Angeles Stadium GROUP D 9 p.m. - Paraguay vs Australia (FS1); San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (GROUP D)

Fan Fest Hours

1 p.m. Noon to Midnight

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

Watch Parties around Kansas City

3 p.m. Ecuador vs Germany at FIFA Fan Fest

5 p.m. Netherlands vs Tunisia at Pitch Lenexa

6 p.m. Netherlands vs Tunisia at FIFA Fan Fest

9 p.m. Turkiye vs USA at Pitch Lenexa

9 p.m. Turkiye vs USA at FIFA Fan Fest

World Cup Eats

Fans looking for American eats can visit Union on the Hill, located at 2976 Gillham Road in Kansas City, Missouri.

For some Japanese cuisine, visitors can check out OMO Japanese Ramen & Sushi. It is located at 8430 Ward Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri.

Betty Rae’s Ice Cream is featuring rotating flavor specials during the World Cup, including a Stroopwafle flavor for the Netherlands and a Cashew Butter Cake flavor for Curaçao. There are various locations in the Kansas City area.

Photo of the Day

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