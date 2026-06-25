LIVE UPDATES | Dutch orange walk marches through downtown Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, is set to be a sea of orange Thursday morning as Dutch fans gather to celebrate their country ahead of tonight's World Cup match against Tunisia.

Fans are gathering at the Power and Light District at 14th and Grand Boulevard throughout the morning. Around 11 a.m, they'll start their march south on Grand through the Crossroads Arts District, eventually finishing near the FIFA Fan Fest Kansas City at the National World War I Museum and Memorial.

Watch in the live player below and check back later for updates.

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UPDATE, 10:35 a.m. | We have our first (of many) Dutch sing-a-longs in Kansas City!

A Dutch sing-a-long in Kansas City!

UPDATE, 10:25 a.m. | KC Current owners Angie and Chris Long are among those in the crowd this morning at Power and Light.

UPDATE, 10:10 a.m. | Probably pretty obvious by now, but expect lots of crowds if you're downtown KCMO today.

Big crowds. Big energy. ⚽



As fans gather in Downtown KC today, expect heavier pedestrian and vehicle traffic. If you’re heading downtown, leave early, allow extra travel time, be patient, and check Google Maps or Waze before you go.#FIFAFanFestival #FIFAWorldCup… pic.twitter.com/9uNVMK99xs — FIFA World Cup 26 Kansas City (@FWC26KansasCity) June 25, 2026

UPDATE, 10 a.m. | Many Dutch fans are using the KC Streetcar to get to this morning's rally. Check out this video.

UPDATE, 9:45 a.m. | Power and Light is packed already! KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva reports that fans are starting to spill out onto 14th Street and Grand Boulevard outside the KC Live! area.