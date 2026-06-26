Kansas City World Cup Day 16 | Focus shifts to Saturday match of Algeria vs Austria

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City had a special day on Thursday with a match between the Netherlands and Tunisia and the massive Orange walk downtown. We'll spend Friday getting ready for Saturday's match between Algeria and Austria.

Depending on who you ask, yesterday's Orange Walk downtown drew between 22,000 and 35,000 people, with a mix of Dutch nationals, American tourists and locals.

Following the Netherlands soggy victory over Tunisia , Dutch fans lent their spirit and song to Team USA fans gathered at the Power and Light District.

(Previous World Cup coverage: Day 1 , Day 2 , Day 3 , Day 4 , Day 5 , Day 6 , Day 7 , Day 8 , Day 9 , Day 10 , Day 12 , Day 13 , Day 14, Day 15 )

—



Today's Matches

2 p.m. - Norway vs France (FOX); Boston Stadium GROUP I

2 p.m. - Senegal vs Iraq (FS1); Toronto Stadium GROUP I

7 p.m. - Uruguay vs Spain (FOX); Guadalajara Stadium GROUP H

7 p.m. - Cape Verde vs Saudi Arabia (FS1); Houston Stadium GROUP H

10 p.m. - New Zealand vs Belgium (FOX); BC Place Vancouver GROUP G

10 p.m. - Egypt vs Iran (FS1); Seattle Stadium GROUP G

Fan Fest Hours

2 to 10 p.m.

Events and Concerts in Kansas City

Watch Parties around Kansas City

2 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. - Watch Party at KC Current Landing

2 p.m. Norway vs France at FIFA Fan Fest

2 p.m. Norway vs France at Olathe Watch Party

7 p.m. Uruguay vs Spain at FIFA Fan Fest

7 p.m. Uruguay vs Spain at Olathe Watch Party

World Cup Eats

2 p.m. - Norway vs France

Aixois Bistro, 251 East 55th St., Kansas City, MO 64113 https://www.aixois.com/ (France)

7 p.m. - Uruguay vs Spain

The Paella Mix, 25 East Third St. Kansas City, MO 64106 https://thepaellamix.com/ (Spain)

Photo of the Day

—