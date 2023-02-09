Watch Now
Kansas City police respond to deadly double shooting Wednesday night

Posted at 10:44 PM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 01:00:10-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a deadly double shooting that happened Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 5200 Block of 28th Terrace just after 9:30 p.m.

Police say they found two victims inside a vehicle, one man and one woman. Officers began life saving measures on the woman, but both victims later died at the scene.

There was no immediate word on what led to the violence.

Homicide detectives are processing the scene for evidence and speaking to potential witnesses.

If you know anything, you are asked to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS.


