Kansas City police respond to non-credible social media threat made towards Center High School

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, responded to a social media threat directed at Center High School Tuesday afternoon.

According to a spokesperson for the Center School District, the incident happened just before noon.

Center was places on "lock and teach" alert for less than an hour. During this time, students remained in their classrooms until the threat passed.

The district said the threats weren't credible and school operations continued as normal.

All external doors are always locked and actively monitored at schools, according to the district.

