Kansas City police respond to shooting that critically injured 1 near Westport Road, Main Street

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that critically injured a victim on Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened near Westport Road and Main Street in the city's Midtown area just before 5 p.m.

Responding officers located the victim, who was transported to an area hospital.

No other details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

Another victim was injured in a separate shooting in downtown KCMO just after this shooting.

