Kansas City police respond to shooting that critically injured 1 near Westport Road, Main Street

Posted at 6:15 PM, Oct 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-19 19:20:41-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are investigating a shooting that critically injured a victim on Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened near Westport Road and Main Street in the city's Midtown area just before 5 p.m.

Responding officers located the victim, who was transported to an area hospital.

No other details surrounding the circumstances of the shooting were immediately available.

Another victim was injured in a separate shooting in downtown KCMO just after this shooting.

