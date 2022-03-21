Watch
Kansas City police rule infant's death as homicide stemming from January incident

Baby was 2-and-half-month old
Posted at 2:45 PM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 15:45:26-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has ruled an infant's death in early January as a homicide.

The baby boy, who was born on Oct. 21, 2021, was transported to a hospital on Jan. 6 because he wasn't breathing. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Medical examiners noticed a suspicious injury to the baby boy and notified KCPD's Homicide Unit.

According to KCPD, the incident happened at an apartment complex in the 4600 block of NE Winn Road.

The infant's death was ruled as a homicide on March 14, 2021.

No other information surrounding the circumstances of the boy's death were immediately available.

