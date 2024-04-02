Kansas City police say man died in overnight homicide near 55th, Michigan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a homicide.

Police were called to the area around 57th and Michigan on car prowlers around 1:30 a.m.

Police say the call was upgraded to a sound of shots in the area of 55th and Michigan when they were on the way.

As officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds in the area of 55th and Michigan.

Police say the man died on the scene.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives are canvassing the area looking for evidence that can give information on what led up to the incident.

