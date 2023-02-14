Kansas City task force arrests over 50 fugitives in January as part of U.S. Marshals operation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A task force in Kansas City arrested 51 fugitives in January as part of a U.S. Marshals Service initiative.

Operation North Star II, a "high-impact fugitive apprehension initiative aimed at combating violent crime," focused on arresting fugitives, criminals with a history of violence, sex offenders and gang members.

In addition to the 51 individuals arrested fir homicide, assault, robbery, sexual offenses and weapons violations, an additional 11 people were arrested in cases including federal probation violations and fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution, according to the U.S. Marshal Service

Additionally, three firearms were seized in Kansas City as part of the initiative.

“Through our partnerships with the community, Crime Stoppers, and area law enforcement agencies, we work hard every day to help break the cycle of violence to keep all Missourians safe,” U.S. Marshal Scott Seeling said in a written statement.

833 fugitives were arrested across 10 cities that have a "significant" amount of homicides and shootings.

Across all 10 cities, authorities arrested 95 homicide suspects, 70 robbery suspects, 98 people with weapons offenses, 200 people accused of assault and 68 sexual assault suspects. 181 firearms, 160 kilograms of narcotics and $229,00 were seized.

The cities involved in the operation included:



Albuquerque

New Mexico

Buffalo

New York

Cleveland

Columbus

Ohio

Detroit

Jackson

Mississippi

Kansas City

Missouri

Milwaukee

Oakland

California

Puerto Rico

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .