Kansas City woman charged in connection to fatal January shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City woman has been charged in connection to a fatal shooting that occurred at an apartment complex on Jan. 25, 2022.

Makayla R. Smith, 30, is facing charges of second degree murder and armed criminal action, according to a news release from Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker Monday.

The incident occurred just before 10 p.m. in the 8800 block of Crystal Lane , and after Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department officers arrived and heard calls for help, they found an adult female who had been shot. Officers worked to save the victim, Jenna Nava, but she was pronounced dead on the scene.

KCPD officers also found a large kitchen knife and a 9 mm live round on the ground.

"Police noted several reports related to domestic violence incidents that included the victim and her wife, including a current ex-parte order of protection," the release said. "Witnesses told police that the defendant told them or they saw the defendant shoot the victim after a tussle over the knife."

The release also said that a second suspect had a conversation with Smith before the shooting, and when Smith met Nava, she texted the second suspect "I got the gun to her head right now."

Prosecutors requested a $250,000/10% bond.

