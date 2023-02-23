Kansas City woman sentenced after using stolen identities to get over $60K in SNAP benefits

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman was sentenced to federal prison after admitting to using stolen identities to file Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) applications.

Bridgette Ford, 62, used six stolen identities to file 71 SNAP applications and received $66,684 in SNAP benefits from May 2018 to January 2020.

During that period, she used the victims' names, social security numbers and other identifying information.

Ford received the EBT cards for the six accounts and would sell them for cash to buyers who then used the benefits.

They would later return the cards to Ford.

Ford filed the applications in four different states, including Indiana, Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, as part of her fraud scheme.

She will spend four years and six months in federal prison without parole for the crimes.

—