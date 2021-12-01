Kansas City woman sentenced for role in prison stabbing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City, Missouri, woman has been sentenced to nearly five years in prison for her role in a stabbing at the Lansing Correctional Facility.

Renee C. Johnson-Fritz, 44, was sentenced to 59 months for "solicitation of capital murder."

She passed information through the mail from the Aryan Brotherhood ordering an inmate to murder another inmate at the Lansing facility, according to a release from Leavenworth County.

"On April 19, 2019, the victim was stabbed 26 times but survived his injuries," the release said.

Leavenworth County attorney Todd Thompson commented on the act ordered by the white supremacy group.

"This is a horrific incident and we are lucky the victim is alive. Hate groups form out of self-loathing, ignorance and fear. There should be no tolerance for any groups like this,” Thompson said in the release.

