Kansas Highway Patrol seeks public assistance to identify eyewitness of kidnapping, aggravated battery case on I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help to identify an eyewitness in a case of kidnapping and aggravated battery.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m., Saturday, July 31 at the Travel Shoppe on Interstate 70 at exit 206, according to a KHP news release.

The eyewitness is seen on Travel Shoppe security cameras with a rust-damaged, black Chevorlet Camaro.

KHP asks if anyone has any information on the vehicle or witness, to call KHP dispatch at 785-827-4437.

