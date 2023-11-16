Kansas Highway Patrol seeks public's help to find vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking for the public's help to find the driver of an SUV involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash Tuesday night in Johnson County.

The crash happened about 5:45 p.m. on the ramp from 75th Street to northbound Interstate 35.

Drivers in a 1969 Chevrolet Corvair and a 1997 red or maroon Chevrolet Suburban were trying to merge onto the highway.

The SUV driver slowed for traffic and the Corvair hit the rear of the SUV, according to the patrol's crash log.

The driver of the SUV fled the scene.

A Missouri license plate, LD4 Z8U, was hanging on the back of the SUV.

The Corvair ran off the road and into the right side barrier wall, according to the crash log.

A passenger in the Corvair, 79-year-old Shannon Bybee, died in the crash.

The Corvair's driver, 81-year-old Fred Bybee, suffered minor injuries.



Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about the SUV's driver should call the Lt. Gustavo Ramirez at 913-782-8100.

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.