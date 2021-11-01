Kansas Highway Patrol seeks witnesses in fatal crash in Franklin County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking for witnesses of a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened near Franklin County on Friday night.

According to the agency, a woman in a Dodge Ram was involved in a road rage incident with drivers in a Jeep near Interstate 35 at mile marker 193.

The woman in the Dodge Ram began tailgating the Jeep and eventually went it front of the Jeep and stopped in the right lane near mile marker 193.

The occupants in the Jeep say the woman then got out and approached the Jeep and began shouting near the driver side of the vehicle.

While doing so, the occupants of the Jeep and additional witnesses, reported that a Commercial Motor Vehicle hit the Jeep and the woman but kept on going.

Witnesses said the CMV may have had a blue bull rack cattle trailer attached to it.

Anyone who may have information on the crash is asked to call KHP Technical Trooper William Bailiff at (785)-217-3359.

