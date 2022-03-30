Kansas law enforcement search for woman who escaped from Johnson County corrections facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Law enforcement officials in Kansas are searching for a woman who escaped from the Johnson County Department of Corrections Adult Residential Center.

Alexis Wolfgeher, 23, was serving a sentence after being convicted in Johnson County for possession of opiates.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, the JCDOC houses residents who have release plans in attempts to give them a successful reintegration into the community.

Anyone with information is asked call the KDOC at (816)-266-2102, the JCDOC at (913)-715-6539 and the KBI (800)-572-7463 or 911.

—