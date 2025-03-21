Kansas man, 20, killed Tuesday while skiing in Winter Park, Colorado

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Fraiser Winter Park Police Department says a 20-year-old Kansas man died earlier this week in a skiing incident at Winter Park Resort.

According to a press release, the man, who was wearing a helmet, was skiing around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday when he struck a tree on Lupin, an intermediate to advanced trail at the resort.

Police say other skiers raced to the man’s aid and started CPR before the Winter Park Ski Patrol arrived on the scene and took over.

The man was transported to the Denver Health Winter Park Medical Center at the base of the resort where doctors pronounced him deceased.

The Grand County, Colorado, Coronor’s Office has yet to officially identify the man.

“We join Winter Park Resort in extending our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the man’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time,” police said in a press release.

