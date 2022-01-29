Kansas man charged for allegedly threatening President Joe Biden

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas man was charged Friday for allegedly threatening President Joe Biden.

Scott Ryan Merryman is charged in the U.S. District Court of Maryland with threats against the President of the United States and interstate communication containing a threat to harm.

Court documents reveal the details which led to the charges against Merryman.

On Tuesday, Jan. 25, Merryman contacted officers with the Independence, Kansas, Police Department and told them he was on the way to see Biden in Washington D.C.

He was later contacted by a United States Secret Service agent on Wednesday, Jan. 26.

An agent reported that Merryman told them in a phone interview that he was headed to Washington D.C. to “lop off the head of the serpent in the heart of the nation," because God had told him to do so.

When asked if this was a threat against Biden, Merryman said it wasn't.

The same day, another Secret Service agent located Merryman at a Cracker Barrel in Hagerstown, Maryland, and an agent advised Merryman to not take bullets to the White House.

Merryman allegedly admitted to threatening a special agent while on the phone, saying, “I’m coming for you b****."

When asked if he was threatening a special agent, Merryman replied, "Yes I am."

Court documents also reveal that from Jan. 25 through Jan. 27, Merryman posted "a series of increasingly threatening verbiage," to Facebook.

In one of the posts, Merryman wrote in part, "There will be a miracle at the White House. I believe Joe Biden is the AntiChrist now and he will suffer a fatal head wound."

On Thursday morning, Merryman contacted the White House Switchboard and began making threats against Biden.

A White House operator contacted another special agent who spoke with Merryman.

During the conversations, Merryman allegedly made remarks such as, “I’m coming for his b**** a** sleepy Joe. I’m talking about President Biden and you can quote me.”

—

