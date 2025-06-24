Kansas man charged with DWI in connection with deadly 2024 crash in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Johnson County, Kansas, man was charged Tuesday in connection with a deadly crash in September 2024 along U.S. 50 Highway in Johnson County, Missouri.

Prosecutors charged Peter E. Goss with felony DWI (death of another not a passenger), causing a crash while driving the wrong direction on a divided highway, and first-degree involuntary manslaughter.

Just before 11 p.m. on Sept. 20, 2024, Johnson County, Missouri, dispatchers took a report of a wrong-way driver going west in the eastbound lanes of U.S. 50 Highway near Missouri Highway 131.

About three minutes later, dispatchers took a call about a two-vehicle crash in the NW 1600 block of eastbound U.S. 50 Highway.

Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers arrived at the scene of the crash and located a Chevrolet Suburban on its passenger side and a Subaru Legacy.

Troopers worked to help the driver of the Chevrolet, later identified as Goss, out of the vehicle. The driver of the Subaru appeared to be deceased.

After Goss was freed from the SUV, troopers placed him in the back of an ambulance, where troopers asked Goss for consent to a preliminary breath test. The results showed his blood alcohol content was .16%, or twice Missouri’s legal limit.

A second trooper entered the ambulance, and based on a strong odor of intoxicants coming from Gross and his bloodshot eyes, the trooper determined Goss was not able to safely operate a motor vehicle. As a result, Goss was placed under arrest for driving while intoxicated.

An investigation of the crash revealed he was driving west in the left lane of EB U.S. 50. The Subaru, driven by Kevin Wilson, of Lee’s Summit, was in the right lane of EB U.S. 50.

The investigation indicates that as the two vehicles approached each other near Missouri Highway Z, Wilson applied the brakes and steered left in an attempt to avoid the Chevrolet. However, he was unable to do so and struck the front of the Chevrolet.

Court documents allege there was no evidence showing Goss attempted to slow or avoid the Subaru.

Goss was transported to Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri. Roughly two hours after the crash, troopers asked Goss to submit to a chemical test of his blood. Goss allegedly refused and requested an attorney.

Troopers were able to obtain a warrant for two vials of blood from Goss. The vials were submitted to the highway patrol’s crime laboratory for analysis.

In the months since the crash, Wilson’s family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Goss. In January 2025, the parties settled the lawsuit for $2.25 million.

