MSHP: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Friday night crash on U.S. 50 Highway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead and another one has serious injuries after a head-on collision on U.S. Highway 50 in Johnson County, Missouri, on Friday night.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, 45-year-old Peter Goss of Mission Hills was driving a Chevrolet Suburban on eastbound U.S. Highway 50 when he began traveling in the opposite lanes of traffic.

MSHP said that Goss then caused a head-on collision with a Subaru Legacy, driven by 65-year-old Kevin Wilson of Lee's Summit.

The Johnson County Coroner pronounced Wilson dead at 12:14 a.m., while Goss was taken to a local hospital by emergency responders with serious injuries.

It is currently unknown if either man was wearing their seatbelt.

