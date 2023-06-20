Watch Now
Kansas man indicted for online threats against Nashville Pride event

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Hoisington, Kansas, man has been indicted for making threats online about an upcoming Nashville Pride event, according to the United States Attorney’s Office Middle District of Tennessee.

Joshua Hensley, 25, who also goes by Josh Echo, faces two counts of transmitting an interstate threat.

An indictment unsealed Tuesday morning describes the alleged threats Hensley made regarding a Pride event in Nashville scheduled for this weekend, June 24-25.

Hensley reportedly posted comments in April on Facebook saying he would “make shrapnel pressure cooker bombs for the event” and also commented he would “commit a mass shooting,” per the indictment.

Thursday, Hensley was arrested by the FBI. He later appeared before a U.S. magistrate judge, per the U.S. Attorney’s Office Middle District of Tennessee.

“We will not tolerate hate-based threats of violence designed to intimidate Tennesseans,” U.S. Attorney Henry C. Leventis said in a news release. “We will continue to work with our partners at the FBI to ensure that the civil rights of all persons are protected.”

A detention hearing for Hensley has been scheduled for Friday in Kansas.

Hensley faces up to five years in prison as well as a $250,000 fine on each count if convicted.


