Kansas man pleads no contest in 2018 Shawnee homicide

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas man pleaded no contest Wednesday to second degree intentional murder for a 2018 homicide in Shawnee, Kansas.

The incident occurred on Aug. 8, 2018, at around 1:06 a.m. when Shawnee Police Department officers were dispatched to the area of 51st Street and Monticello Road, according to a press release from the Johnson County district attorney's office.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located David Paterno, who had lost consciousness and was unresponsive.

Paterno was transported to the hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Vincenzo Anecio Lucasta was charged on Aug. 16, 2018, with premeditated first degree murder in the Johnson County District Court with a bond set at $2,000,000.

Lucasta will be sentenced on April 14, 2022.

