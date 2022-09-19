Kansas man sentenced to over 5 years in prison for using false credentials to perform autopsies

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man will spend more than five years in federal prison for defrauding families by using false credentials to perform autopsies.

Shawn L. Parcells, 42, of Topeka, was sentenced Monday in a federal court for engaging in a wire fraud scheme, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the District of Kansas.

Parcells pleaded guilty to the scheme in May 2022.

The news release states Parcells, the owner of National Autopsy Services, LLC, lied to a customer about his credentials to perform an autopsy.

The autopsy cost $5,000 and the final report contained false information about the qualifications claimed by Parcells.

Parcells used his company to get more than $1 million in fees from clients between May 2016 and May 2019, according to the news release.

