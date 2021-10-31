Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman arrested for alleged domestic battery incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested on Saturday on allegations of domestic battery.
Coleman was taken into custody at around 8:15 p.m. in Overland Park and was taken to the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.
He's set to have to a video appearance before a judge on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
Coleman has not yet been formally charged.
Last November, Coleman was elected to represent Kansas’ 37th District in the state House of Representatives.
—
