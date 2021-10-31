Watch
NewsCrime

Actions

Kansas Rep. Aaron Coleman arrested for alleged domestic battery incident

items.[0].image.alt
(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
John Hanna/AP
Kansas state Rep.-elect Aaron Coleman, D-Kansas City, sits for a portrait for the Legislature's website, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in a basement hallway of the Statehouse in Topeka, Kan. Coleman has had a temporary order issued against him in court, directing him to have no contact with the campaign manager of a former opponent.
Aaron Coleman
Posted at 12:52 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 13:53:59-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rep. Aaron Coleman of Kansas City, Kansas, was arrested on Saturday on allegations of domestic battery.

Coleman was taken into custody at around 8:15 p.m. in Overland Park and was taken to the Johnson County Adult Detention Center.

He's set to have to a video appearance before a judge on Monday at 1:30 p.m.

Coleman has not yet been formally charged.

Last November, Coleman was elected to represent Kansas’ 37th District in the state House of Representatives.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker, which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Kansas City Chiefs Coverage