Kansas sheriff's deputy arrested, fired due to alleged child sex crime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A former deputy with the Allen County Sheriff's Office was arrested around 7:15 p.m. on Friday by Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents for alleged indecent liberties with a child.

Michael Tennyson, 24, of Iola, Kansas, was hired as a deputy for the sheriff's office in January and was fired after allegations came to light.

The Hays Police Department requested KBI at 3:30 p.m. Friday to assist in locating a 15-year-old female runaway who had been missing since March 22.

Hays police officers believed the teen was with Tennyson in Iola. The Allen County Sheriff's Office was informed at 4 p.m. Friday.

The 15-year-old was located at Tennyson's residence and placed into protective custody.

The Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office, Iola Police Department and the Ray County, Missouri, Sheriff’s Office assisted with the investigation.

Following his arrest, Tennyson was booked into the Allen County Jail and will be housed at the Bourbon County Jail.

