Kansas state rep. jailed for possessing firearm while under the influence

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas state representative was jailed early Monday morning on charges of possession of a firearm while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Rep. Carl Maughan (R - Sedgwick County) was booked into the Shawnee County, Kansas, Jail around 4 a.m. Monday. Court records show Maughan, 52, was also cited for failing to use his turn signal and improper driving on a landed roadway.

Records show Maughan posted $2,500 bond and was released from the jail by 2:30 p.m. Monday.

He’s set to appear in court on the charges in a hearing at 9 a.m. on May 8.

Maughan was first elected to office in November 2022.

