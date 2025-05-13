Kansas troopers looking for witnesses in Sunday shooting on I-35 near Lamar Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help with additional information on a shooting Sunday on Interstate 35.

In a press release Tuesday afternoon, troopers said around 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 11, a victim was struck by gunfire on southbound I-35 between 18th Street Expressway and the Lamar Avenue exit in Wyandotte County.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information or who was in the area at the time of the shooting is asked to call KHP at 785-827-9701 or utilize the TIPS Hotline.

The @kshighwaypatrol is seeking assistance from the public to identify witnesses involving a shooting that occurred at approximately 4:05 pm on May 11, 2025. This shooting occurred on southbound Interstate 35 in the area of 18th Street and Lamar Avenue in Wyandotte County. pic.twitter.com/RWWJs5TxqD — Trooper Tiff (@KHPTrooperTiff) May 13, 2025

—

If you have any information about a crime, you may contact your local police department directly. But if you want or need to remain anonymous, you should contact the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477), submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com. Depending on your tip, Crime Stoppers could offer you a cash reward.