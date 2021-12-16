Kansas warns of illegal contractors in wake of storm damage

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Attorney General's office released a consumer alert Thursday that urged residents to be aware of illegal contractors in the wake of damaging storms and fires that took place across the state Wednesday night.

“After storm damage, our instinct is to clean up and make repairs as quickly as possible,” Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in the alert. “Unfortunately, fraudulent contractors often rush into storm-damaged areas to take advantage of local residents in their time of need. It’s important to keep your guard up to avoid becoming victimized again by a scammer.”

The AG gave several tips to avoid scams.

"With few exceptions, roofing contractors operating in Kansas are required to register with the attorney general’s office," the alert said. "The online directory of registrations is available at www.InYourCornerKansas.org ."

The AG's office also recommended some other strategies to find a legitimate contractor:



Get recommendations and references

Get at least three written estimates from different contractors

Check contractor complaint records with the Better Business Bureau

Understand your payment options and right to cancel

Be sure your contractor is insured

Document all agreements in writing, including a written contract detailing the scope of work, the quality of materials that will be used, warranties, timetables, the names of any subcontractors, the total price of the job, and the schedule of payments

If a person believes they have been scammed or come into contact with a fraudulent business, they can file a request at the consumer protection division by calling 800-432-2310 or online .

