KBI identifies man allegedly killed by Lawrence police after pointing weapon at officers

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has identified the man who was allegedly killed by Lawrence, Kansas, police after pointing a handgun at officers Sunday evening.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, five Lawrence police responded to a reported burglary and broken window at 1715 East 21st Terrace in Lawrence.

The owners of the residence were not home at the time of the reported burglary.

Upon arrival to the scene, officers learned there was likely a man inside the home and did not enter the building while working to learn more about the suspect. Later, he was identified as 43-year old Michael S. Blanck of Lawrence.

Blanck exited the home and police attempted to verbally communicate with him. At around 7:20 p.m. Blanck pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the Lawrence police officers, according to KBI.

Three of the officers on the scene fired at Blanck, who was shot multiple times. He died on the scene.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

The KBI will continue to investigate the shooting and will submit its findings to the Douglas County District Attorney.

—

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .