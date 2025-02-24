KBI investigating deadly police shooting Sunday morning in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a 33-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man was shot and killed early Sunday by Kansas City, Kansas, police in an alleged armed disturbance.

Just after 10 p.m. Sunday, a KBI spokesperson distributed a news release outlining the details of the incident that started around 4 a.m. in the 700 block of Nebraska Ave., in Kansas City, Kansas.

Investigators say surveillance video revealed the man, later identified as Brian Hilt, appeared to damage property in an attempt to enter an apartment building at the location. Investigators say the video shows Hilt was armed with a firearm.

A fire alarm was allegedly sounded at the apartment just after 5 a.m. Crews from the Kansas City, Kansas, fire department responded and after seeing the property damage, called in KCKPD officers.

The KBI says two KCKPD officers encountered Hilt in a hallway in the building and opened fire after he allegedly disregarded commands to drop his gun.

Hilt was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No officers were injured in the incident, which remains under investigation.

