KBI issues statewide Silver Alert for 70-year-old woman with dementia missing from Frontenac

The KBI issued a statewide Silver Alert for Jean Marie Joyce, a woman who went missing Wednesday.
Posted at 6:19 AM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 07:19:44-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a silver alert for a 70-year-old woman with dementia who went missing Wednesday evening in Frontenac, Kansas.

Jean Marie Joyce "walked away from a nursing facility," located near 316 Wickware Drive in Frontenac, around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

KBI says Joyce is missing and requests the public's assistance in locating her.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She is a white woman with gray hair and blue eyes.

Joyce was last seen wearing a pink jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information on Joyce's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Frontenac Police Department at 620-231-9216.

