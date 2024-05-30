KBI issues statewide Silver Alert for 70-year-old woman with dementia missing from Frontenac

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a silver alert for a 70-year-old woman with dementia who went missing Wednesday evening in Frontenac, Kansas.

Jean Marie Joyce "walked away from a nursing facility," located near 316 Wickware Drive in Frontenac, around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

KBI says Joyce is missing and requests the public's assistance in locating her.

She is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She is a white woman with gray hair and blue eyes.

Joyce was last seen wearing a pink jacket and jeans.

Anyone with information on Joyce's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Frontenac Police Department at 620-231-9216.

